Financial Contrast: Scienture (SCNX) vs. Its Peers

Scienture (NASDAQ:SCNX – Get Free Report) is one of 248 public companies in the “MED – DRUGS” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Scienture to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, earnings, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Scienture and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Scienture alerts:

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Scienture $128,202.00 $9.07 million -0.26 Scienture Competitors $30.36 billion $57.83 million 3.32

Scienture’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Scienture. Scienture is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Scienture has a beta of 3.04, indicating that its stock price is 204% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Scienture’s rivals have a beta of 1.28, indicating that their average stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

5.7% of Scienture shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.8% of shares of all “MED – DRUGS” companies are held by institutional investors. 21.4% of Scienture shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.4% of shares of all “MED – DRUGS” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Scienture and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Scienture 1 0 0 0 1.00 Scienture Competitors 1960 3691 9740 396 2.54

As a group, “MED – DRUGS” companies have a potential upside of 67.04%. Given Scienture’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Scienture has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Scienture and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Scienture -10,364.22% -24.47% -19.30% Scienture Competitors -19,411.49% -96.06% -16.45%

Summary

Scienture rivals beat Scienture on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

Scienture Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Scienture Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of health services and pharmaceutical products. It focuses on addressing underserved patients and indications through novel product concepts and innovation. The company was founded on July 15, 2005 and is headquartered in Lutz, FL.

Receive News & Ratings for Scienture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scienture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.