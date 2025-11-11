Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) Shares Down 7.8% – What’s Next?

Telos Corporation (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Free Report) shares fell 7.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.41 and last traded at $7.1530. 658,623 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 909,832 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on TLS shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $4.50 price objective (up previously from $2.25) on shares of Telos in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Wall Street Zen raised Telos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Telos in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Telos from $2.25 to $4.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price (up from $8.50) on shares of Telos in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.88.

Get Telos alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Telos

Telos Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.88 and its 200 day moving average is $4.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The company has a market cap of $486.87 million, a PE ratio of -8.72 and a beta of 1.07.

In other Telos news, Director Fredrick Schaufeld sold 255,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.79, for a total transaction of $1,734,498.71. Following the sale, the director owned 1,338,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,089,759.42. The trade was a 16.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John W. Maluda sold 52,595 shares of Telos stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.60, for a total transaction of $347,127.00. Following the sale, the director owned 185,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,223,554.20. The trade was a 22.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 537,544 shares of company stock valued at $3,579,041. 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Telos

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TLS. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Telos by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 82,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,740 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Telos by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 112,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 3,889 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Telos by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 17,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Telos in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Telos by 49.0% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 19,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 6,397 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.14% of the company’s stock.

About Telos

(Get Free Report)

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides cyber, cloud, and enterprise security solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Security Solutions and Secure Networks. It provides Xacta, a platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation; and consulting, assessment and compliance, engineering and evaluation, operations, and penetration testing services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Telos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.