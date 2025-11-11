Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE) Stock Price Up 6.1% – What’s Next?

Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) shot up 6.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $17.84 and last traded at $17.7690. 101,262 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 1,235,403 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on VTLE shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Vital Energy from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Vital Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Vital Energy from $16.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Vital Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Vital Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $27.33.

Get Vital Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Vital Energy

Vital Energy Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $704.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.70.

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $420.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.87 million. Vital Energy had a negative net margin of 38.52% and a positive return on equity of 11.86%. Vital Energy’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Vital Energy, Inc. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Vital Energy by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in Vital Energy by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 16,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vital Energy by 58.7% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Vital Energy by 30.5% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Vital Energy by 1.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 68,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the period. 86.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vital Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vital Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum, Inc and changed its name to Vital Energy, Inc in January 2023.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vital Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vital Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.