SEALSQ (NASDAQ:LAES) Stock Price Down 6.8% – Here’s What Happened

SEALSQ Corp. (NASDAQ:LAES – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 6.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.62 and last traded at $5.5550. 4,339,798 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 20,245,656 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on LAES shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of SEALSQ in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Wall Street Zen raised SEALSQ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, SEALSQ currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Get SEALSQ alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on LAES

SEALSQ Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SEALSQ

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 7.26 and a current ratio of 7.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.82.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in SEALSQ in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,939,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SEALSQ in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,365,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SEALSQ during the 1st quarter valued at $530,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SEALSQ during the first quarter valued at $359,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of SEALSQ in the third quarter worth about $502,000. 1.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SEALSQ Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SEALSQ Corp, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor chips in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers semiconductors, such as VaultIC secure elements, secure arm platform, and smart card reader chips; identity provisioning services, such as IoT device provisioning and chip provisioning; and managed PKI for IoT solutions and trust services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SEALSQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEALSQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.