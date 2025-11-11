Canada Nickel (CVE:CNC) Shares Up 18.9% – Here’s What Happened

Canada Nickel Company Inc. (CVE:CNC – Get Free Report) shares rose 18.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.34 and last traded at C$1.26. Approximately 1,559,012 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 307% from the average daily volume of 382,872 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.06.

Canada Nickel Stock Up 17.9%

The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of C$269.45 million, a PE ratio of -12.50 and a beta of -0.82.

Canada Nickel Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Canada Nickel Company Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, discovery, and development of nickel sulphide assets. It also develops zero-carbon production of nickel, cobalt, and iron. Its flagship project is the Crawford Nickel project located in northern Ontario, Canada. It serves electric vehicle, green energy, and stainless steel markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canada Nickel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canada Nickel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.