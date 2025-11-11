VTEX (NYSE:VTEX) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 1,154,174 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 8% from the previous session’s volume of 1,067,372 shares.The stock last traded at $4.1450 and had previously closed at $4.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VTEX has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on VTEX from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on VTEX from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of VTEX in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.30 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of VTEX in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of VTEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $7.30 to $6.50 in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.96.

Get VTEX alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on VTEX

VTEX Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $743.08 million, a P/E ratio of 45.17 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.31.

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03. VTEX had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The business had revenue of $59.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. VTEX’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that VTEX will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of VTEX

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in VTEX during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in VTEX in the second quarter worth $59,000. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in VTEX in the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of VTEX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of VTEX during the second quarter valued at about $70,000. 63.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VTEX Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

VTEX provides software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. Its platform enables customers to execute their commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating, and managing orders across channels, and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for VTEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VTEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.