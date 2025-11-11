Applied Digital (OTCMKTS:APLD) Trading Down 10.9% – What’s Next?

Applied Digital Co. (OTCMKTS:APLD – Get Free Report) shares traded down 10.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $28.28 and last traded at $28.02. 6,464,157 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 35,923,223 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.44.

Applied Digital Trading Down 8.2%

The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.52 and a beta of 6.77.

About Applied Digital

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

