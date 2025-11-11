Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s Why

Shares of Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 14,405,392 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the previous session’s volume of 14,320,079 shares.The stock last traded at $103.61 and had previously closed at $109.95.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Nebius Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Nebius Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Nebius Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. BWS Financial raised their price target on shares of Nebius Group from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Nebius Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.83.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $107.84 and its 200-day moving average is $69.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 14.70 and a quick ratio of 14.70.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its stake in Nebius Group by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nebius Group by 2.0% in the third quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nebius Group by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 4,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Nebius Group by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Nebius Group by 125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. 21.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nebius Group N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company’s services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability.

