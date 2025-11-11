InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

InnovAge Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:INNV – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 75,608 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 42% from the previous session’s volume of 53,369 shares.The stock last traded at $5.33 and had previously closed at $5.05.

InnovAge Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.90 and its 200-day moving average is $4.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $734.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.45 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

About InnovAge

InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. The company manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. It also offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, dental services, mental health and psychiatric services, meals, and activities; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management.

Featured Stories

