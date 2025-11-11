Sharp (OTCMKTS:SHCAY) Trading 8.2% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Sharp Corp. (OTCMKTS:SHCAY – Get Free Report) rose 8.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.42 and last traded at $1.42. Approximately 177 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 6,006 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.3125.

Sharp Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Get Sharp alerts:

Sharp (OTCMKTS:SHCAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. Sharp had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. Analysts forecast that Sharp Corp. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Sharp Company Profile

Sharp Corporation manufactures and sells telecommunication equipment, electric and electronic application equipment, and electronic components in Japan, China, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Smart Life, 8K Ecosystem, ICT, Display Device, and Electronic Device. The Smart Life segment offers refrigerators, superheated steam ovens, microwave ovens, small cooking appliances, air conditioners, washing machines, vacuum cleaners, air purifiers, electric fans, dehumidifiers, humidifiers, electric heaters, plasmacluster ion generators, beauty appliances, electronic dictionaries, calculators, telephones, network control units, solar cells, storage batteries, etc.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sharp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sharp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.