Hilton Food Group (LON:HFG) Stock Price Down 22.9% – Here’s Why

Shares of Hilton Food Group plc (LON:HFG – Get Free Report) traded down 22.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 480 and last traded at GBX 494.50. 5,508,771 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,030% from the average session volume of 487,496 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 641.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Hilton Food Group from GBX 1,050 to GBX 750 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Hilton Food Group in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Hilton Food Group from GBX 1,100 to GBX 1,090 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 920.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 664.19 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 792.47. The stock has a market capitalization of £445.48 million, a P/E ratio of 11.52, a P/E/G ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.82.

Hilton Food Group (LON:HFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The company reported GBX 26.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hilton Food Group had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 1.22%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hilton Food Group plc will post 62.3340321 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Steve Murrells acquired 12,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 659 per share, with a total value of £79,402.91. Corporate insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Food Group plc is a leading international food and supply chain services partner. We partner with leading retailers, brands and food service partners across the world.

We offer a unique multi-category proposition of outstanding protein products including meat, seafood, vegan and vegetarian, and easier meals.

