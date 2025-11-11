Analysts’ Upgrades for November 11th (CART, CTAS, EARN, EL, ENGN, ETOR, IPWR, KNOS, KOD, OUT)

Analysts’ upgrades for Tuesday, November 11th:

Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART) was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $58.00 target price on the stock.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) was upgraded by analysts at Rothschild & Co Redburn from a sell rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $184.00 target price on the stock.

Ellington Credit (NYSE:EARN)

was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) was upgraded by analysts at Argus from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $105.00 target price on the stock.

enGene (NASDAQ:ENGN) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James Financial, Inc. from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating. The firm currently has $27.00 target price on the stock.

eToro Group (NASDAQ:ETOR) was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $45.00 price target on the stock.

Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) was upgraded by analysts at Westpark Capital from a hold rating to a buy rating. Westpark Capital currently has $10.75 price target on the stock.

Kainos Group (LON:KNOS) was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. to a buy rating. They currently have GBX 1,500 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 1,000.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) was upgraded by analysts at HC Wainwright from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $24.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $5.00.

OUTFRONT Media (NYSE:OUT) was upgraded by analysts at TD Cowen from a hold rating to a buy rating. TD Cowen currently has $24.00 price target on the stock.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) was upgraded by analysts at Mizuho from an underperform rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $93.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $75.00.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) was upgraded by analysts at Mizuho from an underperform rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $73.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $65.00.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $50.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $23.00.

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

