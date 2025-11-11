Sabre Insurance Group (LON:SBRE) Insider Geoffrey Richard Carter Acquires 156 Shares

Sabre Insurance Group plc (LON:SBRE – Get Free Report) insider Geoffrey Richard Carter acquired 156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 129 per share, with a total value of £201.24.
Geoffrey Richard Carter also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, October 10th, Geoffrey Richard Carter acquired 112 shares of Sabre Insurance Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 134 per share, for a total transaction of £150.08.
- On Wednesday, September 24th, Geoffrey Richard Carter acquired 250 shares of Sabre Insurance Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 142 per share, with a total value of £355.
- On Wednesday, September 10th, Geoffrey Richard Carter acquired 109 shares of Sabre Insurance Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 135 per share, with a total value of £147.15.
Sabre Insurance Group Stock Down 1.4%
Shares of LON SBRE traded down GBX 1.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 125.60. 553,502 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 563,937. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 135.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 139.74. The company has a market cap of £307.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.22. Sabre Insurance Group plc has a one year low of GBX 118.60 and a one year high of GBX 160.20.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sabre Insurance Group
Sabre Insurance Group Company Profile
Sabre Insurance Group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the writing of general insurance for motor vehicles in the United Kingdom. It offers taxi, private car, and motorcycle insurance through a network of insurance brokers, as well as through its Go Girl and Insure 2 Drive brands. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Dorking, the United Kingdom.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Sabre Insurance Group
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- SoftBank Exits NVIDIA—So What? Analysts Still See More Upside
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- Barrick’s Golden Quarter: Boosts Buyback and Dividend
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- Nebius Partners With Meta—AI Growth Could Send Stock to New Highs
Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.