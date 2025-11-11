Sabre Insurance Group (LON:SBRE) Insider Geoffrey Richard Carter Acquires 156 Shares

Sabre Insurance Group plc (LON:SBRE – Get Free Report) insider Geoffrey Richard Carter acquired 156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 129 per share, with a total value of £201.24.

Geoffrey Richard Carter also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sabre Insurance Group alerts:

On Friday, October 10th, Geoffrey Richard Carter acquired 112 shares of Sabre Insurance Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 134 per share, for a total transaction of £150.08.

On Wednesday, September 24th, Geoffrey Richard Carter acquired 250 shares of Sabre Insurance Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 142 per share, with a total value of £355.

On Wednesday, September 10th, Geoffrey Richard Carter acquired 109 shares of Sabre Insurance Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 135 per share, with a total value of £147.15.

Sabre Insurance Group Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of LON SBRE traded down GBX 1.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 125.60. 553,502 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 563,937. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 135.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 139.74. The company has a market cap of £307.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.22. Sabre Insurance Group plc has a one year low of GBX 118.60 and a one year high of GBX 160.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 195 price target on shares of Sabre Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on Sabre Insurance Group from GBX 200 to GBX 190 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut shares of Sabre Insurance Group to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from GBX 170 to GBX 135 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Sabre Insurance Group from GBX 116 to GBX 110 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sabre Insurance Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 157.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sabre Insurance Group

Sabre Insurance Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sabre Insurance Group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the writing of general insurance for motor vehicles in the United Kingdom. It offers taxi, private car, and motorcycle insurance through a network of insurance brokers, as well as through its Go Girl and Insure 2 Drive brands. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Dorking, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.