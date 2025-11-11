Nik Jhangiani Acquires 8 Shares of Diageo (LON:DGE) Stock

Diageo plc (LON:DGE – Get Free Report) insider Nik Jhangiani purchased 8 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,861 per share, with a total value of £148.88.

Nik Jhangiani also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 10th, Nik Jhangiani bought 8 shares of Diageo stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,831 per share, with a total value of £146.48.

On Wednesday, September 10th, Nik Jhangiani bought 8 shares of Diageo stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,938 per share, with a total value of £155.04.

Diageo Stock Up 1.9%

Shares of DGE traded up GBX 34.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 1,851. 8,100,255 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,414,414. Diageo plc has a 52 week low of GBX 1,664 and a 52 week high of GBX 2,619.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 234.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,822.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,935.41. The company has a market cap of £41.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.36.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Diageo from GBX 2,750 to GBX 2,480 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 1,950 to GBX 1,915 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,300 target price on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 2,400 price objective on shares of Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,250 price target on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, October 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diageo presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,276.88.

About Diageo

Diageo is a global leader in premium drinks, across spirits and beer, a business built on the principles and foundations laid by the giants of the industry.

With over 200 brands sold in 180 countries, our portfolio has remarkable breadth. From centuries-old names to exciting new entrants, and global giants to local legends, we’re building the very best brands out there, and with over 30,000 talented people based in over 135 countries, we’re a truly global company.

