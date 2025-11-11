Sarah Kuijlaars Acquires 15,000 Shares of Tate & Lyle (LON:TATE) Stock

Tate & Lyle plc (LON:TATE – Get Free Report) insider Sarah Kuijlaars bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 390 per share, with a total value of £58,500.

Tate & Lyle Price Performance

Shares of Tate & Lyle stock traded up GBX 6.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 394.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,105,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,955,771. The firm has a market cap of £1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.44, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.50. Tate & Lyle plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 358 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 774. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 427.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 503.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.66, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Get Tate & Lyle alerts:

Tate & Lyle (LON:TATE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported GBX 12.60 earnings per share for the quarter. Tate & Lyle had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 11.41%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tate & Lyle plc will post 51.3392857 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 450 target price on shares of Tate & Lyle in a research report on Friday. UBS Group reduced their price target on Tate & Lyle from GBX 590 to GBX 390 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Citigroup reduced their target price on Tate & Lyle from GBX 670 to GBX 540 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Tate & Lyle from GBX 800 to GBX 460 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 460.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TATE

Tate & Lyle Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tate & Lyle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tate & Lyle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.