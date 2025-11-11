Sarah Kuijlaars Acquires 15,000 Shares of Tate & Lyle (LON:TATE) Stock

Tate & Lyle plc (LON:TATE – Get Free Report) insider Sarah Kuijlaars bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 390 per share, with a total value of £58,500.
Shares of Tate & Lyle stock traded up GBX 6.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 394.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,105,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,955,771. The firm has a market cap of £1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.44, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.50. Tate & Lyle plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 358 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 774. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 427.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 503.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.66, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 1.77.
Tate & Lyle (LON:TATE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported GBX 12.60 earnings per share for the quarter. Tate & Lyle had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 11.41%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tate & Lyle plc will post 51.3392857 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.
