GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) Announces Earnings Results

GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.50) by $0.32, Zacks reports. GreenPower Motor had a negative return on equity of 561.91% and a negative net margin of 94.78%.

GreenPower Motor Trading Up 1.5%

NASDAQ:GP traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,944. GreenPower Motor has a fifty-two week low of $1.55 and a fifty-two week high of $10.90. The company has a market capitalization of $5.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 2.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.99 and a 200-day moving average of $3.68.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of GreenPower Motor in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, GreenPower Motor presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

About GreenPower Motor

GreenPower Motor Company Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial vehicles for delivery, public transit, schools, vanpools, micro-transit, shuttles, and other; and passenger, student, low floor transit, and cargo transportation.

