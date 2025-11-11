LSL Property Services (LON:LSL) Receives “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

LSL Property Services (LON:LSL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,London Stock Exchange reports. They currently have a GBX 360 target price on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 45.16% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of LSL Property Services to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from GBX 280 to GBX 381 in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, LSL Property Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 370.50.

Shares of LSL stock traded up GBX 2 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 248. The company had a trading volume of 14,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,721. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.42, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of £251.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.09. LSL Property Services has a 12 month low of GBX 243 and a 12 month high of GBX 334. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 263.35 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 282.09.

LSL Property Services (LON:LSL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 17th. The company reported GBX 11 earnings per share for the quarter. LSL Property Services had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 13.68%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that LSL Property Services will post 24.137931 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LSL Property Services plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of business-to-business services to mortgage intermediaries and estate agency franchisees, and valuation services to lenders in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Financial Services, Surveying & Valuation, and Estate Agency Franchising.

