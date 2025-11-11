Outdoor (NASDAQ:POWW) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Lake Street Capital Analyst Says

Outdoor (NASDAQ:POWW – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Lake Street Capital from $2.00 to $2.50 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 40.06% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Research raised Outdoor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Outdoor in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Outdoor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:POWW traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.79. 273,781 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 668,572. The company has a market cap of $209.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Outdoor has a 52 week low of $0.95 and a 52 week high of $2.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.48.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in POWW. Kanen Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Outdoor by 130.1% during the second quarter. Kanen Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,692,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,126,000 after acquiring an additional 4,913,730 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC lifted its holdings in Outdoor by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 17,242,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142,857 shares in the last quarter. AWH Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in Outdoor during the 2nd quarter worth about $634,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Outdoor by 190.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 432,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 283,594 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Outdoor during the 1st quarter valued at about $376,000. 26.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMMO, Inc designs, produces, and markets ammunition and ammunition component products for sport and recreational shooters, hunters, individuals seeking home or personal protection, manufacturers, and law enforcement and military agencies. The company's products include STREAK Visual Ammunition that enables shooters to see the path of the bullets fired by them; and Stelth Subsonic ammunition primarily for suppressed firearms.

