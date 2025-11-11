monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Price Target Cut to $230.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group from $255.00 to $230.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 40.34% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on MNDY. Zacks Research upgraded shares of monday.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of monday.com in a report on Monday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of monday.com in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on monday.com from $326.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of monday.com from $286.00 to $257.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.33.

NASDAQ:MNDY traded down $2.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $163.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,969,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,003,898. The stock has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 221.47, a PEG ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $192.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $242.32. monday.com has a 12-month low of $151.00 and a 12-month high of $342.64.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.27. monday.com had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 6.32%. The firm had revenue of $316.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. monday.com has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts predict that monday.com will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rubicon Global Capital Ltd lifted its stake in monday.com by 155.3% in the second quarter. Rubicon Global Capital Ltd now owns 1,442,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,763,000 after acquiring an additional 877,700 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of monday.com by 102.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,682,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,999,000 after purchasing an additional 851,231 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of monday.com by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,401,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,969,000 after purchasing an additional 745,686 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of monday.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $161,114,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of monday.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $115,744,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

