The Rank Group (LON:RNK) Earns House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

The Rank Group (LON:RNK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,London Stock Exchange reports.
Separately, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 200 price objective on shares of The Rank Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 200.
The Rank Group Stock Performance
The Rank Group (LON:RNK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported GBX 9.10 EPS for the quarter. The Rank Group had a return on equity of 3.65% and a net margin of 1.67%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Rank Group will post 7.5021608 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The Rank Group Company Profile
The Rank Group Plc has been entertaining Britain since 1937, from its origins in motion pictures to today’s gaming based entertainment brands. Over the course of more than three-quarters of a century, the Group has entertained many millions of customers in Britain and around the world. The Group’s story is one of iconic brands and talented people with a mission to entertain.
