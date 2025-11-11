The Rank Group (LON:RNK) Earns House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

The Rank Group (LON:RNK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,London Stock Exchange reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 200 price objective on shares of The Rank Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 200.

The Rank Group Stock Performance

Shares of LON RNK traded up GBX 0.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 113.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 265,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 715,049. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.20, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.47. The Rank Group has a 1-year low of GBX 75 and a 1-year high of GBX 166.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 129.69 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 129.72. The firm has a market cap of £533.07 million, a P/E ratio of 11.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 2.48.

The Rank Group (LON:RNK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported GBX 9.10 EPS for the quarter. The Rank Group had a return on equity of 3.65% and a net margin of 1.67%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Rank Group will post 7.5021608 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Rank Group Company Profile

The Rank Group Plc has been entertaining Britain since 1937, from its origins in motion pictures to today’s gaming based entertainment brands. Over the course of more than three-quarters of a century, the Group has entertained many millions of customers in Britain and around the world. The Group’s story is one of iconic brands and talented people with a mission to entertain.

