Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts Smith & Nephew SNATS (NYSE:SNN) Price Target to $34.00

Smith & Nephew SNATS (NYSE:SNN – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from $36.00 to $34.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 2.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew SNATS in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Smith & Nephew SNATS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew SNATS in a report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $37.50 price target on Smith & Nephew SNATS and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.75.

Smith & Nephew SNATS Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Smith & Nephew SNATS

Shares of SNN traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.32. 257,724 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 829,561. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 3.00. Smith & Nephew SNATS has a 1 year low of $23.69 and a 1 year high of $38.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.38 and its 200-day moving average is $32.93.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. raised its position in Smith & Nephew SNATS by 500.0% in the first quarter. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Smith & Nephew SNATS in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new position in Smith & Nephew SNATS during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Smith & Nephew SNATS by 1,222.3% during the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,486 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Smith & Nephew SNATS during the third quarter valued at about $102,000. 25.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Smith & Nephew SNATS

Smith & Nephew plc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine and ENT, and Advanced Wound Management. The Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine and ENT segment consists of the following businesses: knee implants, hip implants, other reconstruction, trauma, sports medicine joint repair, arthroscopic enabling technologies, and ENT.

