Grove Collaborative (NYSE:GROV) Price Target Raised to $2.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Grove Collaborative (NYSE:GROV – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $1.50 to $2.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 45.88% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Grove Collaborative in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.60.

Shares of NYSE GROV traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.37. 73,933 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,946. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.37. Grove Collaborative has a 1-year low of $1.02 and a 1-year high of $1.95. The firm has a market cap of $56.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 1.20.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Grove Collaborative stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GROV – Free Report) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,069,804 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,028 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 2.61% of Grove Collaborative worth $1,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc operates as a plastic neutral consumer products retailer in the United States. It offers household, personal care, beauty, and other consumer products through retail channels, third parties, direct-to-consumer platform, and mobile applications, as well as online store.

