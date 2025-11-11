Beachbody (NASDAQ:BODI) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Canaccord Genuity Group Analyst Says

Beachbody (NASDAQ:BODI – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 43.79% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Beachbody in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Noble Financial assumed coverage on Beachbody in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Beachbody has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

Get Beachbody alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BODI

Beachbody Price Performance

NASDAQ:BODI traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.26. The stock had a trading volume of 9,507,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,265. Beachbody has a 12 month low of $3.38 and a 12 month high of $8.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.25 million, a PE ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.78.

Beachbody (NASDAQ:BODI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.90. Beachbody had a negative net margin of 17.92% and a negative return on equity of 106.08%. The company had revenue of $59.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.15 million. Beachbody has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Beachbody will post -8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Beachbody

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Beachbody stock. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Beachbody Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:BODI – Free Report) by 78.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 335,562 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 147,466 shares during the quarter. Beachbody accounts for approximately 1.1% of Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC owned 4.80% of Beachbody worth $2,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

About Beachbody

(Get Free Report)

The Beachbody Company, Inc operates as a subscription health and wellness company that provides fitness, nutrition, and stress-reducing programs in the United States and internationally. The company operates Beachbody on Demand, a digital subscription platform that provides access to a library of live and on-demand fitness and nutrition content; and Beachbody on Demand Interactive (BODi) for live fitness and nutrition programs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Beachbody Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beachbody and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.