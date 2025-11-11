Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Put Options (NASDAQ:IEF)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 41,231 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 110% compared to the typical volume of 19,600 put options.
iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3%
Shares of NASDAQ IEF traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $96.84. The stock had a trading volume of 2,525,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,359,763. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.49. The company has a market capitalization of $40.39 billion, a PE ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 0.26. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $91.08 and a 1 year high of $97.77.
iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.3038 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 3rd. This is a positive change from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%.
About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF
iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.
