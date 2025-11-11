Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Put Options (NASDAQ:IEF)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 41,231 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 110% compared to the typical volume of 19,600 put options.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ IEF traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $96.84. The stock had a trading volume of 2,525,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,359,763. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.49. The company has a market capitalization of $40.39 billion, a PE ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 0.26. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $91.08 and a 1 year high of $97.77.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.3038 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 3rd. This is a positive change from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IEF. Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 6,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 3,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Asset Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 23,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,275,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joel Adams & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Joel Adams & Associates Inc. now owns 4,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 81.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

