LENZ Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LENZ) Trading Up 11.5% Following Insider Buying Activity

LENZ Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LENZ – Get Free Report) rose 11.5% on Tuesday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as $25.49 and last traded at $25.8620. Approximately 779,983 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 72% from the average daily volume of 453,518 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.19.

Specifically, Director James W. Mccollum bought 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.79 per share, for a total transaction of $239,295.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 10,500 shares in the company, valued at $239,295. The trade was a ? increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel R. Chevallard purchased 2,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.76 per share, for a total transaction of $50,026.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 5,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,585.36. This trade represents a 68.95% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of LENZ Therapeutics to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price (up previously from $45.00) on shares of LENZ Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target (up previously from $40.00) on shares of LENZ Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of LENZ Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of LENZ Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.40.

LENZ Therapeutics Stock Up 11.8%

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.90. The company has a market cap of $811.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.24 and a beta of 0.46.

LENZ Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LENZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $12.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 million. On average, equities analysts expect that LENZ Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of LENZ Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new position in shares of LENZ Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $261,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in LENZ Therapeutics by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,199,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,838,000 after purchasing an additional 21,015 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in LENZ Therapeutics by 12.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 21,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in LENZ Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,724,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of LENZ Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $1,276,000. Institutional investors own 54.32% of the company’s stock.

About LENZ Therapeutics

LENZ Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to improve vision in the United States. Its product candidates include LNZ100 and LNZ101 which are in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of presbyopia. The company is headquartered in Del Mar, California.

