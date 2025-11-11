Amaroq Minerals (LON:AMRQ) Given Speculative Buy Rating at Canaccord Genuity Group

Amaroq Minerals (LON:AMRQ – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “speculative buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,London Stock Exchange reports. They presently have a GBX 120 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 30.43% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of AMRQ stock traded up GBX 4.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 92. 21,981,477 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 671,226. Amaroq Minerals has a 52-week low of GBX 60 and a 52-week high of GBX 121.50. The company has a quick ratio of 9.04, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.09. The company has a market cap of £417.78 million, a PE ratio of -11.08 and a beta of 0.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 79.90 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 79.42.

Amaroq’s principal business objectives are the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of gold and strategic metal properties in South Greenland. The Company’s principal asset is a 100% interest in the Nalunaq Gold mine. The Company has a portfolio of gold and strategic metal assets in Southern Greenland covering the two known gold belts in the region as well as advanced exploration projects at Stendalen and the Sava Copper Belt exploring for Strategic metals such as Copper, Nickel, Rare Earths and other minerals.

