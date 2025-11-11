Amaroq Minerals (LON:AMRQ) Given Speculative Buy Rating at Canaccord Genuity Group

Amaroq Minerals (LON:AMRQ – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “speculative buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,London Stock Exchange reports. They presently have a GBX 120 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 30.43% from the company’s previous close.
Amaroq Minerals Price Performance
Shares of AMRQ stock traded up GBX 4.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 92. 21,981,477 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 671,226. Amaroq Minerals has a 52-week low of GBX 60 and a 52-week high of GBX 121.50. The company has a quick ratio of 9.04, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.09. The company has a market cap of £417.78 million, a PE ratio of -11.08 and a beta of 0.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 79.90 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 79.42.
Amaroq Minerals Company Profile
