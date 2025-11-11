Piper Sandler Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) Stock

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $28.00 to $30.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 241.30% from the company’s previous close.

MGTX has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James Financial began coverage on shares of MeiraGTx in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of MeiraGTx in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of MeiraGTx in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MeiraGTx presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.75.

Get MeiraGTx alerts:

View Our Latest Report on MeiraGTx

MeiraGTx Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MGTX traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.79. The stock had a trading volume of 338,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,342. MeiraGTx has a twelve month low of $4.55 and a twelve month high of $9.73. The stock has a market cap of $707.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.04. MeiraGTx had a negative return on equity of 314.44% and a negative net margin of 415.39%.The company had revenue of $3.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.00 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MeiraGTx will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Alexandria Forbes sold 47,500 shares of MeiraGTx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.39, for a total value of $398,525.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,313,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,024,317.37. This trade represents a 3.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Richard Giroux sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.87, for a total transaction of $212,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 829,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,357,611.78. This represents a 2.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 7.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MeiraGTx

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of MeiraGTx by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in MeiraGTx during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of MeiraGTx by 390.9% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 7,005 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MeiraGTx by 1,737.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 8,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MeiraGTx in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

MeiraGTx Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, a clinical stage gene therapy company, focusing on developing treatments for patients with serious diseases. The company develops various therapies for ocular diseases, including inherited retinal diseases and large degenerative ocular diseases, neurodegenerative diseases, and xerostomia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MeiraGTx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MeiraGTx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.