Baker Steel Resources (LON:BSRT) Receives “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Baker Steel Resources (LON:BSRT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Tuesday,London Stock Exchange reports.

Baker Steel Resources stock traded up GBX 2.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 74.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 158,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,643. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 70.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 64.60. The firm has a market capitalization of £79.13 million and a PE ratio of 3.18. Baker Steel Resources has a 1 year low of GBX 43 and a 1 year high of GBX 79.50.

Baker Steel Resources (LON:BSRT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 30th. The company reported GBX (0.63) EPS for the quarter. Baker Steel Resources had a negative net margin of 4,723.70% and a positive return on equity of 134.51%.

Baker Steel Resources Trust Ltd. is a fund of Baker Steel Capital Managers LLP.

