Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM) Now Covered by Shore Capital

Shore Capital began coverage on shares of Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,London Stock Exchange reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a GBX 1,300 price target on the stock. Shore Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 13.74% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Dunelm Group from GBX 1,140 to GBX 1,240 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of Dunelm Group to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from GBX 1,200 to GBX 1,300 in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Dunelm Group from GBX 1,320 to GBX 1,360 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,360 target price on shares of Dunelm Group in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,480 price target on shares of Dunelm Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,397.13.

Get Dunelm Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on DNLM

Dunelm Group Stock Performance

Shares of DNLM stock traded up GBX 10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 1,143. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 274,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 621,278. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 236.84. The company has a market cap of £2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.88, a P/E/G ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,122.22 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,157.40. Dunelm Group has a 52 week low of GBX 836.61 and a 52 week high of GBX 1,249.

Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 9th. The company reported GBX 77.20 earnings per share for the quarter. Dunelm Group had a return on equity of 96.64% and a net margin of 8.86%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dunelm Group will post 77.0957096 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Karen Witts sold 8,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,144, for a total transaction of £96,988.32. Also, insider Clodagh Moriarty sold 51,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,148, for a total transaction of £586,846.12. 39.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dunelm Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dunelm is the UK’s market leader in homewares with a purpose ‘to help create the joy of truly feeling at home, now and for generations to come’. Its specialist customer proposition offers value, quality, choice and style across an extensive range of c.70,000 products, spanning multiple homewares and furniture categories and including services such as Made to Measure window treatments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dunelm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dunelm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.