Hilton Food Group (LON:HFG) Given “House Stock” Rating at Shore Capital

Hilton Food Group (LON:HFG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,London Stock Exchange reports.

HFG has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Hilton Food Group from GBX 1,100 to GBX 1,090 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Hilton Food Group from GBX 1,050 to GBX 750 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hilton Food Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 920.

Hilton Food Group Stock Performance

Shares of HFG traded down GBX 145.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 495.50. 3,336,975 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 477,579. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.82, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 664.19 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 792.47. The stock has a market capitalization of £445.48 million, a P/E ratio of 11.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 0.57. Hilton Food Group has a 12 month low of GBX 480 and a 12 month high of GBX 969.

Hilton Food Group (LON:HFG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The company reported GBX 26.50 EPS for the quarter. Hilton Food Group had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 1.22%. Equities analysts predict that Hilton Food Group will post 62.3340321 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Steve Murrells bought 12,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 659 per share, with a total value of £79,402.91. 4.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hilton Food Group Company Profile

Hilton Food Group plc is a leading international food and supply chain services partner. We partner with leading retailers, brands and food service partners across the world.

We offer a unique multi-category proposition of outstanding protein products including meat, seafood, vegan and vegetarian, and easier meals.

