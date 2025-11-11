Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for NuScale Power (SMR)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for NuScale Power (NYSE: SMR):

11/10/2025 – NuScale Power had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $35.00 to $32.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

11/8/2025 – NuScale Power was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

10/21/2025 – NuScale Power was downgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

10/21/2025 – NuScale Power was given a new $25.00 price target on by analysts at BNP Paribas.

10/21/2025 – NuScale Power is now covered by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock.

10/21/2025 – NuScale Power was downgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas Exane from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating.

10/21/2025 – NuScale Power had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They now have a $37.50 price target on the stock, down previously from $46.00.

10/8/2025 – NuScale Power had its “sell (e+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

9/30/2025 – NuScale Power had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Corporation. They now have a $34.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $38.00.

9/29/2025 – NuScale Power is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

9/27/2025 – NuScale Power had its “sell (e+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

9/15/2025 – NuScale Power is now covered by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

Insider Transactions at NuScale Power

In other NuScale Power news, Director Corp Fluor sold 87,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total transaction of $3,479,082.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,030,641 shares of company stock worth $605,953,415. 1.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

