BWS Financial Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI)

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at BWS Financial in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $720.00 price target on the stock. BWS Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 23.51% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on UI. UBS Group set a $600.00 price target on shares of Ubiquiti in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Zacks Research downgraded Ubiquiti from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Weiss Ratings raised Ubiquiti from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Ubiquiti from $299.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $591.67.

Ubiquiti Price Performance

Shares of Ubiquiti stock traded down $6.50 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $582.93. 80,819 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 133,357. Ubiquiti has a twelve month low of $255.00 and a twelve month high of $803.59. The company has a market cap of $35.27 billion, a PE ratio of 49.53 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $672.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $506.64.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.98. The business had revenue of $733.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $702.38 million. Ubiquiti had a return on equity of 166.22% and a net margin of 27.66%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ubiquiti will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ubiquiti

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti in the third quarter worth $490,000. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Ubiquiti in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,121,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ubiquiti by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ubiquiti during the 3rd quarter worth about $850,000. Finally, Advyzon Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ubiquiti in the 3rd quarter valued at about $302,000. 4.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ubiquiti

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. The company develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing and related software; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, door access systems, and other WLAN products.

