Koppers’ (KOP) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Barrington Research

Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Barrington Research in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $55.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Barrington Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 98.23% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on KOP. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price (down from $55.00) on shares of Koppers in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Zacks Research upgraded Koppers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut Koppers from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Koppers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.50.

Get Koppers alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on KOP

Koppers Trading Up 0.2%

NYSE KOP traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.75. The stock had a trading volume of 56,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,586. Koppers has a one year low of $22.99 and a one year high of $39.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $547.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.45 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.60.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.04). Koppers had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 0.76%.The business had revenue of $485.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Koppers has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.000-4.150 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Koppers will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KOP. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in Koppers by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 11,602 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Koppers by 0.6% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 65,695 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Koppers by 4.3% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,673 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Koppers by 2.5% during the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 23,016 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Koppers by 23.5% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,235 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. 92.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Koppers

(Get Free Report)

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood preservation chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC) segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Koppers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koppers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.