The Goldman Sachs Group Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Banco De Chile (NYSE:BCH) Stock

Banco De Chile (NYSE:BCH – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the bank’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 4.23% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on BCH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Banco De Chile from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Banco De Chile in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Banco De Chile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 20th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Banco De Chile from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Banco De Chile currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

BCH traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.55. The company had a trading volume of 136,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,424. Banco De Chile has a twelve month low of $22.06 and a twelve month high of $36.95. The company has a market capitalization of $18.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.31.

Banco De Chile (NYSE:BCH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.02). Banco De Chile had a net margin of 32.87% and a return on equity of 23.25%. The company had revenue of $675.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $831.97 million. Equities research analysts predict that Banco De Chile will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Banco De Chile by 4.8% during the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 8,145 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Banco De Chile by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,141 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Banco De Chile by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,443 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Banco De Chile by 161.6% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group grew its stake in shares of Banco De Chile by 823.3% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,385 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banco de Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking services to customers in Chile. The company offers checking and debit accounts, debit and credit cards, and lines of credit; mortgage, consume, commercial, general purpose mortgage loans, and finance leases; and factoring services, mutual fund management, stock brokerage, foreign trade, payments and collections, insurance brokerage, including life and general insurance, as well as time deposits, savings instruments, and foreign currency services through branches under the Banco de Chile and Banco Edwards brands.

