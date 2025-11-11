Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV) Hits New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NRGV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.85 and last traded at $4.6050, with a volume of 5197974 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.55.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Energy Vault in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Energy Vault from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Energy Vault from $0.50 to $1.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Energy Vault presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $1.67.

Get Energy Vault alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Energy Vault

Energy Vault Trading Up 26.3%

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.75. The firm has a market cap of $725.90 million, a P/E ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.06). Energy Vault had a negative return on equity of 96.64% and a negative net margin of 279.38%.The business had revenue of $33.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.99 million. Energy Vault has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Energy Vault

In related news, CEO Robert Piconi purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.30 per share, with a total value of $115,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 20,182,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,419,483.20. This represents a 0.25% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Akshay Ladwa sold 75,000 shares of Energy Vault stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.11, for a total transaction of $233,250.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 1,934,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,016,550.02. This represents a 3.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 132,400 shares of company stock worth $288,130 and sold 200,000 shares worth $584,000. Corporate insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Energy Vault

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Energy Vault by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,823,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,416,000 after buying an additional 308,509 shares in the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners purchased a new position in shares of Energy Vault during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Sapient Capital LLC lifted its stake in Energy Vault by 21.1% in the third quarter. Sapient Capital LLC now owns 115,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Energy Vault by 570.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 78,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 67,199 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Energy Vault by 579.7% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 945,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 806,576 shares during the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Energy Vault Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc develops and sells energy storage solutions. The company offers B-Vault, an electrochemical battery energy storage systems for shorter-duration energy storage needs; G-Vault, a proprietary gravity energy storage solution, including EVx solution; and H-Vault, a hybrid energy storage systems including systems that integrate green hydrogen.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Vault Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Vault and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.