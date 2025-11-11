Daiwa House Industry (OTCMKTS:DWAHY) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

Shares of Daiwa House Industry Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWAHY – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $35.24, but opened at $37.00. Daiwa House Industry shares last traded at $35.71, with a volume of 16,025 shares trading hands.
Daiwa House Industry Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.41 and its 200 day moving average is $34.84. The company has a market capitalization of $23.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 0.44.
Daiwa House Industry Company Profile
Daiwa House Industry Co, Ltd. engages in the construction contracts business in Japan and internationally. It operates through six segments: Detached Houses, Rental Housing, Condominiums, Commercial Facilities, Business Facilities, and Environmental Energy. The Detached Houses segment engages in custom-ordered housing and sales of detached houses and lots.
