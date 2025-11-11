Soitec (OTCMKTS:SLOIF) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Soitec SA (OTCMKTS:SLOIF – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $46.15, but opened at $41.20. Soitec shares last traded at $41.20, with a volume of 275 shares traded.

Separately, Citigroup downgraded Soitec from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Soitec presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.62.

Soitec SA designs and manufactures semiconductor materials worldwide. Its products are used to manufacture chips that are used in smart phones, tablets, computers, IT servers, and data centers, as well as electronic components in cars, connected devices, and industrial and medical equipment. It provides CONNECT Radio Frequency Silicon-on-Insulator (RF-SOI) for smartphone front-end modules; CONNECT Piezoelectric-on-Insulator RF filters for smartphone; and CONNECT RF gallium nitride for 5g infrastructure base stations and smartphones, as well as CONNECT Fully Depleted Silicon-On-Insulator (FD-SOI).

