Cleanspark (NASDAQ:CLSK) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Cleanspark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.03, but opened at $14.14. Cleanspark shares last traded at $13.8790, with a volume of 50,656,423 shares changing hands.

CLSK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Cleanspark in a research report on Monday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.25 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Cleanspark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Macquarie upped their price target on shares of Cleanspark from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Cleanspark from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Cleanspark from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.02.

Cleanspark Stock Down 6.5%

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.05. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 3.79.

In other news, COO Taylor Monnig sold 63,713 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.12, for a total transaction of $581,062.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 120,337 shares in the company, valued at $1,097,473.44. This represents a 34.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cleanspark by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,145,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,259,000 after purchasing an additional 4,489,866 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Cleanspark by 6,449.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,387,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,327,000 after buying an additional 1,366,752 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cleanspark in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,109,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cleanspark by 128.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,579,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,613,000 after acquiring an additional 889,317 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Cleanspark during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,925,000. 43.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CleanSpark, Inc operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc in November 2016.

