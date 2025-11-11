Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $32.31, but opened at $29.87. Century Aluminum shares last traded at $28.1840, with a volume of 2,724,191 shares changing hands.

CENX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Century Aluminum in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Century Aluminum from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Century Aluminum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Century Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Century Aluminum from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Century Aluminum presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.03 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.33 and a 200 day moving average of $22.48.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $632.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.85 million. Century Aluminum had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 18.02%. The business’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Century Aluminum Company will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Century Aluminum news, SVP Agust F. Hafberg sold 9,493 shares of Century Aluminum stock in a transaction on Friday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total value of $264,949.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 55,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,542,306.60. The trade was a 14.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in Century Aluminum by 1,291.8% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Century Aluminum by 253.1% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Century Aluminum by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in Century Aluminum by 261.8% during the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 2,909 shares in the last quarter. 61.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production of standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates an alumina production facility in Iceland, and a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands.

