Terumo (OTCMKTS:TRUMY) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Terumo Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRUMY – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.44, but opened at $15.69. Terumo shares last traded at $16.30, with a volume of 3,593 shares.

Terumo Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.62. The company has a market capitalization of $24.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.84 and a beta of 0.77.

Terumo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Terumo Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of medical products and equipment in Japan, Europe, China, the United States, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Cardiac and Vascular Company, Medical Care Solutions Company, and Blood and Cell Technologies Company.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Terumo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terumo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.