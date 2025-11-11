Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $43.97, but opened at $42.39. Papa John’s International shares last traded at $41.0950, with a volume of 592,388 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PZZA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Research lowered shares of Papa John’s International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective (down from $62.00) on shares of Papa John’s International in a report on Monday, October 6th. Stephens cut their target price on Papa John’s International from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Papa John’s International in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.50.

Get Papa John's International alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PZZA

Papa John’s International Trading Down 6.2%

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.10.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $508.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.67 million. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 3.58%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

Papa John’s International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 164.29%.

Institutional Trading of Papa John’s International

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Papa John’s International by 2.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 162,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,693,000 after buying an additional 3,895 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,825,000 after acquiring an additional 18,099 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 169,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,981,000 after acquiring an additional 32,951 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Papa John’s International by 27.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Papa John’s International by 214.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the period.

Papa John’s International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Papa John’s International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-owned Restaurants, North America Franchising, North America Commissaries, International Operations, and All Others. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of retail sales of pizza and side items, breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned and bottled beverages.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Papa John's International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Papa John's International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.