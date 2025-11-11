Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $32.46, but opened at $31.11. Cogent Biosciences shares last traded at $31.8030, with a volume of 2,283,604 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COGT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Cogent Biosciences from $30.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on Cogent Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Cogent Biosciences from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Leerink Partners lifted their price target on shares of Cogent Biosciences from $18.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.92.

Get Cogent Biosciences alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on COGT

Cogent Biosciences Trading Up 2.3%

The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.25 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.73.

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.04. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cogent Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Cogent Biosciences

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 82.3% in the 1st quarter. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP now owns 8,963,655 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,692,000 after buying an additional 4,046,243 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Cogent Biosciences by 18.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,757,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234,711 shares during the period. Vestal Point Capital LP lifted its holdings in Cogent Biosciences by 2.7% in the second quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 3,080,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,114,000 after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cogent Biosciences by 10.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,672,113 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,189,000 after acquiring an additional 256,259 shares during the period. Finally, Saturn V Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 55.2% during the second quarter. Saturn V Capital Management LP now owns 2,297,524 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,496,000 after purchasing an additional 817,504 shares during the last quarter.

Cogent Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cogent Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. Its lead product candidate includes bezuclastinib (CGT9486), a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor designed to target mutations within the KIT receptor tyrosine kinase, including KIT D816V KIT D816V mutation that drives systemic mastocytosis, as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17, which are found in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.