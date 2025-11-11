Disco (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Disco Corp (OTCMKTS:DSCSY – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $32.70, but opened at $30.9925. Disco shares last traded at $30.85, with a volume of 2,765 shares.

Disco Trading Down 5.2%

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.06. The firm has a market cap of $33.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.25 and a beta of 1.54.

Disco (OTCMKTS:DSCSY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. Disco had a return on equity of 26.71% and a net margin of 30.85%.The company had revenue of $709.55 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Disco Corp will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Disco Company Profile

Disco Corporation manufactures and sells precision cutting, grinding, and polishing machines in Japan and internationally. Its precision machines include dicing saws, laser saws, grinders, polishers, wafer mounters, die separators, surface planers, and waterjet saws. The company also offers precision processing tools, such as dicing blades, grinding wheels, and dry polishing wheels; and other products, such as accessory equipment.

