Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Shares of Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE:LEU – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $290.20, but opened at $279.07. Centrus Energy shares last traded at $268.2780, with a volume of 267,364 shares traded.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities set a $275.00 price target on Centrus Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Centrus Energy from $275.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Centrus Energy in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $285.00 price target (up previously from $210.00) on shares of Centrus Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Centrus Energy from $251.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $224.60.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $314.19 and a 200 day moving average of $216.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 62.80 and a beta of 1.56.

Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.17). Centrus Energy had a return on equity of 84.09% and a net margin of 16.56%.During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.30) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Centrus Energy Corp. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Centrus Energy by 15.1% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC lifted its stake in Centrus Energy by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Centrus Energy by 59.4% during the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in Centrus Energy by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Centrus Energy by 7.9% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. 49.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel components and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) components of LEU; natural uranium hexafluoride, uranium concentrates, and uranium conversion; and enriched uranium products to utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

