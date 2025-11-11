Falcon’s Beyond Global (NASDAQ:FBYD) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Falcon’s Beyond Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBYD – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 48,672 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 72% from the previous session’s volume of 28,241 shares.The stock last traded at $14.07 and had previously closed at $13.90.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Falcon’s Beyond Global in a report on Friday, October 31st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Falcon’s Beyond Global to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Get Falcon's Beyond Global alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Falcon’s Beyond Global

Falcon’s Beyond Global Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.66, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.67 and a beta of -1.49.

Falcon’s Beyond Global (NASDAQ:FBYD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. Falcon’s Beyond Global had a net margin of 146.55% and a negative return on equity of 82.54%. The company had revenue of $2.55 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Falcon’s Beyond Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Falcon’s Beyond Global in the first quarter worth about $124,000. AllGen Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Falcon’s Beyond Global during the first quarter valued at $209,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Falcon’s Beyond Global by 21.8% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 50,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 9,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Falcon’s Beyond Global by 434.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 439,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,847,000 after acquiring an additional 357,589 shares during the last quarter. 38.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Falcon’s Beyond Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Falcon’s Beyond Global, Inc is an experiential entertainment development enterprise. It connects the world by bringing stories to life through theme parks, resorts, animation, consumer products, gaming, and movies. The company propels intellectual property activations concurrently across physical and digital experiences through three core business units.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Falcon's Beyond Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Falcon's Beyond Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.