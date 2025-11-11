OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) vs. West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) Head to Head Comparison

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA – Get Free Report) and OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for West Bancorporation and OceanFirst Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get West Bancorporation alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score West Bancorporation 0 2 0 1 2.67 OceanFirst Financial 0 3 3 1 2.71

West Bancorporation presently has a consensus price target of $24.00, indicating a potential upside of 9.74%. OceanFirst Financial has a consensus price target of $21.60, indicating a potential upside of 19.01%. Given OceanFirst Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe OceanFirst Financial is more favorable than West Bancorporation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio West Bancorporation $92.05 million 4.03 $24.05 million $1.90 11.51 OceanFirst Financial $391.17 million 2.66 $100.07 million $1.29 14.07

This table compares West Bancorporation and OceanFirst Financial”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

OceanFirst Financial has higher revenue and earnings than West Bancorporation. West Bancorporation is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than OceanFirst Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

44.3% of West Bancorporation shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.0% of OceanFirst Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.6% of West Bancorporation shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.1% of OceanFirst Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

West Bancorporation pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. OceanFirst Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. West Bancorporation pays out 52.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. OceanFirst Financial pays out 62.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. West Bancorporation is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Volatility and Risk

West Bancorporation has a beta of 0.91, suggesting that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OceanFirst Financial has a beta of 1.06, suggesting that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares West Bancorporation and OceanFirst Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets West Bancorporation 16.04% 13.40% 0.80% OceanFirst Financial 11.77% 5.00% 0.63%

Summary

OceanFirst Financial beats West Bancorporation on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About West Bancorporation

(Get Free Report)

West Bancorporation, Inc. operates as the financial holding company provides community banking and trust services to individuals and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. It offers deposit services, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit. The company also provides loan products comprising commercial real estate loans, construction and land development loans, commercial lines of credit, and commercial term loans; consumer loans, including loans extended to individuals for household, family, and other personal expenditures not secured by real estate; and 1-4 family residential mortgages and home equity loans. In addition, it offers online and mobile banking, treasury management services including cash management, client-generated automated clearing house transactions, remote deposit, and fraud protection services; merchant credit card processing and corporate credit cards; and administration of estates, conservatorships, personal trusts, and agency accounts. The company was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, Iowa.

About OceanFirst Financial

(Get Free Report)

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services to retail and commercial customers. It accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing accounts, and time deposits, that includes brokered deposits to retail, government, and business customers. The company also offers commercial real estate, multi-family, land loans, construction, and commercial and industrial loans; fixed-rate and adjustable-rate mortgage loans that are secured by one-to-four family residences; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans and lines of credit, student loans, overdraft line of credit, loans on savings accounts, and other consumer loans. In addition, it invests in mortgage-backed securities, securities issued by the U.S. Government and agencies, corporate securities, and other investments. Further, the company offers bankcard, trust and asset management services; and bank owned life insurance products. The company was founded in 1902 and is based in Red Bank, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for West Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.