Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

Vodafone Group PLC (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.70, but opened at $12.40. Vodafone Group shares last traded at $12.4250, with a volume of 2,672,402 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Vodafone Group to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on Vodafone Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Vodafone Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and six have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $72.00.

Get Vodafone Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on VOD

Vodafone Group Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vodafone Group

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.57 and its 200 day moving average is $10.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VOD. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 28,435 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in Vodafone Group by 115.1% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 87,569 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 46,865 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 6.2% in the first quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 29,313 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Vodafone Group by 16.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 30,724 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 4,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vodafone Group by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 39,912 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 3,721 shares during the last quarter. 7.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vodafone Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.