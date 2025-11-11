Shimano (OTCMKTS:SMNNY) Sets New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Shimano Inc. Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:SMNNY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.15 and last traded at $10.35, with a volume of 131044 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.38.
Shimano Stock Performance
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.51. The company has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a PE ratio of 28.05 and a beta of 0.62.
Shimano (OTCMKTS:SMNNY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $770.46 million during the quarter. Shimano had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 5.93%.
Shimano Company Profile
Shimano Inc develops, produces, and distributes bicycle components, fishing tackles, and rowing equipment. It has operations in Japan, Asia, Europe, North America, Latin America, and Oceania. Shimano Inc was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in Sakai, Japan.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Shimano
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- Barrick’s Golden Quarter: Boosts Buyback and Dividend
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- Nebius Partners With Meta—AI Growth Could Send Stock to New Highs
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- EVgo’s 37% Revenue Growth: Forget the Car, Buy the Gas Station
Receive News & Ratings for Shimano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shimano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.