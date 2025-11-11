Shimano (OTCMKTS:SMNNY) Sets New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Shimano Inc. Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:SMNNY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.15 and last traded at $10.35, with a volume of 131044 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.38.

Shimano Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.51. The company has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a PE ratio of 28.05 and a beta of 0.62.

Shimano (OTCMKTS:SMNNY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $770.46 million during the quarter. Shimano had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 5.93%.

Shimano Company Profile

Shimano Inc develops, produces, and distributes bicycle components, fishing tackles, and rowing equipment. It has operations in Japan, Asia, Europe, North America, Latin America, and Oceania. Shimano Inc was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in Sakai, Japan.

