SiBone (NASDAQ:SIBN) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

SiBone (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.68, but opened at $16.77. SiBone shares last traded at $18.4820, with a volume of 376,206 shares changing hands.

SIBN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $25.00 target price on SiBone and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of SiBone in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of SiBone from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of SiBone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

SiBone Trading Up 21.6%

The stock has a market cap of $822.29 million, a P/E ratio of -34.04 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 7.00 and a current ratio of 8.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.21 and its 200 day moving average is $16.56.

In related news, SVP Michael A. Pisetsky sold 3,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total value of $44,574.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 255,224 shares in the company, valued at $3,636,942. This trade represents a 1.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 3,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total transaction of $47,181.75. Following the transaction, the insider owned 271,977 shares in the company, valued at $3,875,672.25. This trade represents a 1.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,009 shares of company stock worth $485,884. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SIBN. Semanteon Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of SiBone in the third quarter worth approximately $408,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in SiBone by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 55,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 16,444 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in SiBone by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,489,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,653,000 after purchasing an additional 41,449 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in shares of SiBone by 48.2% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,025,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,088,000 after purchasing an additional 333,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of SiBone by 3.4% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 213,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,141,000 after purchasing an additional 6,977 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, that operate to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and fusion, adult deformity and degeneration, and pelvic trauma; and implantable bone products.

