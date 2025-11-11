SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.60, but opened at $10.10. SEGRO shares last traded at $9.7715, with a volume of 200 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on SEGXF. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of SEGRO to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of SEGRO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Finally, Barclays cut SEGRO from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SEGRO has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

SEGRO Price Performance

About SEGRO

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.00.

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), listed on the London Stock Exchange and Euronext Paris, and is a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and industrial property. It owns or manages 10.8 million square metres of space (116 million square feet) valued at £20.6 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

